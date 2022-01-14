Leeds United's Adam Forshaw marks recovery from career-threatening injury with contract extension

The club also has the option of extending it until the summer of 2024.
The 30-year-old joined from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and made 52 appearances in all competitions before the September 2019 hip injury which threatened to put it all to a stop.
It took 22 months and surgery before he returned, in August's League Cup win over Crewe Alexandra, the first of 15 appearances this season which showed he has made a full recovery.
With Kalvin Phillips one of a host of players injured at present, the Merseysider's importance to the team has only increased. He can play in Phillips's holding role, or a more box-to-box position.
The news of his contract extension is a real goal news story in a difficult season where the Whites have been beset by injury problems.