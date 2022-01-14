Leeds United's Adam Forshaw marks recovery from career-threatening injury with contract extension

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has signed a one-year contract extension after recovering from an injury which took two years out of his career and could easily have ended it.

Friday, 14th January 2022, 5:34 pm

The club also has the option of extending it until the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old joined from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and made 52 appearances in all competitions before the September 2019 hip injury which threatened to put it all to a stop.

RECOVERY: Adam Forshaw has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United this season after 22 months out

It took 22 months and surgery before he returned, in August's League Cup win over Crewe Alexandra, the first of 15 appearances this season which showed he has made a full recovery.

With Kalvin Phillips one of a host of players injured at present, the Merseysider's importance to the team has only increased. He can play in Phillips's holding role, or a more box-to-box position.

The news of his contract extension is a real goal news story in a difficult season where the Whites have been beset by injury problems.

