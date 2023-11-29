All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds United's attacking players catch the eye in player ratings from Swansea City win

Leeds United kept the pressure on the Championship’s top two with a 3-1 win over Swansea City.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 29th Nov 2023, 22:07 GMT

It was not a classic performance, as reflected in the player ratings, but Leeds got the job done.

Illan Meslier – did what he needed to 6

Archie Gray – not at his best, but then not in his best position 6

Most Popular

Joe Rodon – not at his assured best 5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk – a few erratic moments defensively but a threat at set pieces 5

Sam Byram – a cracking tackle to set up the third goal 6

Ethan Ampadu – not at his best, but picked out a good pass for Georginio Rutter's goal 6

HOT STUFF: Georginio RutterHOT STUFF: Georginio Rutter
HOT STUFF: Georginio Rutter

Glenn Kamara – steady rather than spectacular 6

Dan James – so calm these days when played through on goal, as he was to score the third 7

Joel Piroe – well taken finish against his old side 7

Crysencio Summerville – always looked the most threatening Leeds player 8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter – one touch elevated the game, setting up his goal 7

Substitutes:

Patrick Bamford (for Rutter, 70) – desperately aching for a goal 4

Willy Gnonto (for James, 70) – brought some life to proceedings 6

Junior Firpo (for Byram, 80) – N/A

Jaidon Anthony (for Summerville, 80) – N/A

Liam Cooper (for Struijk, 89) – N/A

Not used: Poveda, Darlow, Spence, Gruev.

Related topics:Illan MeslierSwansea CityEthan AmpaduPascal Struijk