Leeds United's attacking players catch the eye in player ratings from Swansea City win
It was not a classic performance, as reflected in the player ratings, but Leeds got the job done.
Illan Meslier – did what he needed to 6
Archie Gray – not at his best, but then not in his best position 6
Joe Rodon – not at his assured best 5
Pascal Struijk – a few erratic moments defensively but a threat at set pieces 5
Sam Byram – a cracking tackle to set up the third goal 6
Ethan Ampadu – not at his best, but picked out a good pass for Georginio Rutter's goal 6
Glenn Kamara – steady rather than spectacular 6
Dan James – so calm these days when played through on goal, as he was to score the third 7
Joel Piroe – well taken finish against his old side 7
Crysencio Summerville – always looked the most threatening Leeds player 8
Georginio Rutter – one touch elevated the game, setting up his goal 7
Substitutes:
Patrick Bamford (for Rutter, 70) – desperately aching for a goal 4
Willy Gnonto (for James, 70) – brought some life to proceedings 6
Junior Firpo (for Byram, 80) – N/A
Jaidon Anthony (for Summerville, 80) – N/A
Liam Cooper (for Struijk, 89) – N/A
Not used: Poveda, Darlow, Spence, Gruev.