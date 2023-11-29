Leeds United's attacking players catch the eye in player ratings from Swansea City win

Leeds United kept the pressure on the Championship’s top two with a 3-1 win over Swansea City.

It was not a classic performance, as reflected in the player ratings, but Leeds got the job done.

Illan Meslier – did what he needed to 6

Archie Gray – not at his best, but then not in his best position 6

Joe Rodon – not at his assured best 5

Pascal Struijk – a few erratic moments defensively but a threat at set pieces 5

Sam Byram – a cracking tackle to set up the third goal 6

Ethan Ampadu – not at his best, but picked out a good pass for Georginio Rutter's goal 6

HOT STUFF: Georginio Rutter

Glenn Kamara – steady rather than spectacular 6

Dan James – so calm these days when played through on goal, as he was to score the third 7

Joel Piroe – well taken finish against his old side 7

Crysencio Summerville – always looked the most threatening Leeds player 8

Georginio Rutter – one touch elevated the game, setting up his goal 7

Substitutes:

Patrick Bamford (for Rutter, 70) – desperately aching for a goal 4

Willy Gnonto (for James, 70) – brought some life to proceedings 6

Junior Firpo (for Byram, 80) – N/A

Jaidon Anthony (for Summerville, 80) – N/A

Liam Cooper (for Struijk, 89) – N/A