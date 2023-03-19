News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United’s average home attendance this season compared to Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Aston Villa - gallery

Leeds United are backed in big numbers every week but how does their attendance compare to other Premier League sides?

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:29 GMT

Leeds United picked up a huge three points this weekend after winning away at Wolves 3-2. The Whites led 3-0 courtesy of goals by Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen and managed to hold on for the win despite their opponents threatening to mount a comeback. 

The Yorkshire club are hoping to stay up in the Premier League again this term after a tough season and they have now risen up to 14th place in the table after their victory at Molinuex.

They are two points above the drop zone with 11 games left of the campaign to play. Next up for Javi Gracia’s side is a trip the Emirates Stadium to face table toppers Arsenal after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at how Leeds’ average home attendance compares to the rest of their league rivals....

10,293

1. 20. Bournemouth

10,293

17,073

2. 19. Brentford

17,073

23,502

3. 18. Fulham

23,502

25,232

4. 17. Crystal Palace

25,232

