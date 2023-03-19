Leeds United are backed in big numbers every week but how does their attendance compare to other Premier League sides?

Leeds United picked up a huge three points this weekend after winning away at Wolves 3-2. The Whites led 3-0 courtesy of goals by Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen and managed to hold on for the win despite their opponents threatening to mount a comeback.

The Yorkshire club are hoping to stay up in the Premier League again this term after a tough season and they have now risen up to 14th place in the table after their victory at Molinuex.

They are two points above the drop zone with 11 games left of the campaign to play. Next up for Javi Gracia’s side is a trip the Emirates Stadium to face table toppers Arsenal after the international break. In the meantime, here is a look at how Leeds’ average home attendance compares to the rest of their league rivals....

1 . 20. Bournemouth 10,293 Photo Sales

2 . 19. Brentford 17,073 Photo Sales

3 . 18. Fulham 23,502 Photo Sales

4 . 17. Crystal Palace 25,232 Photo Sales