Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson makes claim on his Elland Road future

The United States international has quickly become a fan favourite with the Whites fanbase, with a chant inspired by Grammy-award winning song American Boy, by Estelle featuring Kanye West, already being sung on the terraces.

The 21-year-old was announced as a summer signing by Leeds before the transfer window had opened, as he made the switch from Red Bull Salzburg.

He scored in the memorable 3-0 win over Chelsea in August and provided the assist for Luis Sinisterra's goal in the 1-1 draw with Everton.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Speaking from the USA's training camp in Germany, Aaronson described his first few months with Leeds as a "whirlwind".

"I think I had a good pre-season and then it kind of just pushed into the normal season, and I think I was just able to just kind of click with the team, click with the coach, click with the players," he said ahead of the USA's friendly with Japan on Friday.

"It felt like just a seamless fit for me and then it comes along [with] the fans. Just off the bat, I'm really grateful for all the support that they've given me.”

Of his relationship with the fans, he continued: “They see how much I work and how much I'm willing to work for the team, and I'll always give 110 per cent, and I think that they like that."

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Tyler Adams of Leeds in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton FC at Elland Road on August 30, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aaronson is Leeds' record signing - but that has not weighed too heavily on his shoulders.

He was joined at Elland Road this summer by international teammate Tyler Adams while also working under Jesse Marsch, who was his coach for a time in Salzburg.

Having Adams with him has helped the midfielder settle - as he admitted he wants to be remembered as a legend at Leeds.

“I'm really grateful to be at Leeds and I think everybody can see that I'm willing to work 110 per cent and give everything I can to help the team win,” he added.

"And I just want to keep getting better and better and yeah, become the best I can be and hopefully be a legend for the club at some point.”

Aaronson is expected to be part of the USA team that travels to take part in the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Friday’s meeting with Japan will be followed by a friendly with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in what will be the final two games to prepare for the tournament.

The US have been drawn in the same group as England, Wales and Iran and Aaronson feels his national side are in good shape ahead of their opening game on November 21 against Wales.

"It is crazy to think how close the World Cup is," he added.

"With Leeds at the moment, I haven't had much time to think about it. These are the last two games before the World Cup - it comes at you fast.