The right-back will definitely miss Leeds' next two matches – at Middlesbrough on Monday and Queens Park Rangers on Friday – through injury. But the manager Daniel Farke has not yet written off the game against Southampton at Elland Road on May 4.

The Saints have re-emerged as serious contenders for automatic promotion having seemingly dropped out of the running in March.

Able to go about their business out of the spotlight as the top three dropped points under pressure, Southampton are now three points behind Leeds with a game in hand, and with the Whites still to play.

CONCERN: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Russell Martin's side will be level on points but barring a record score level on points with Leeds before they kick off at the Riverside in the final match of the weekend programme. Leeds are a point behind Leicester City, who have played a game fewer, and two behind leaders Ipswich Town.

Roberts has been used sparingly since picking up an injury on international duty with Wales, adding to Farke's frustration.

"His muscle showed a reaction after the last game during training this week and he will definitely miss the two upcoming away games – perhaps there is a chance for him to be back for Southampton.

"We tried to be really careful with him after he came back injury after the last international break, just gave him a few short-term appearances and the last game (against Blackburn Rovers) was the last time he played 60 minutes.

"Perhaps we were not even careful enough with him so he will definitely miss the next two games.

"This is more or less the only bad (injury) news apart from the long-term injuries.

On loan from Burnley since January, Roberts missed Leeds' Easter games and was a second-half substitute against Coventry City and Sunderland.

Further complicating matters is the fact Leeds do not yet know if the Southampton game will be their last of the season. Fail to finish in the top two and they will play a two-legged play-off semi-final.