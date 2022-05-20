Leeds United’s desperate Premier League survival bid and the contrasting play-off fortunes of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United – FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all 11 of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Leeds United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

By YP Sport
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:21 am

YP football writers Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss the respective Championship play-off campaigns of Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United, plus whether Leeds United can retain their Premier League status.

They also look at the National League promotion hopes of FC Halifax Town and York City.

