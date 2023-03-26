News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United's Elland Road home reopens after 48-hour lockdown over security threat

Elland Road reopened on Sunday morning after a 48-hour lockdown.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 09:49 BST

Police arrived at the home of Leeds United before most staff had arrived for work on Friday morning and advised that it shut after a security threat was received.

The ticket office, club shop and offices of the club and its foundation were immediately shut as a noticeable police presence investigated at the ground.

Finally, West Yorkshire Police felt able to give the go-ahead for it to reopen on Sunday morning.

LOCKED DOWN: Elland Road
Fortunately for Leeds, it had not been due to host a game this weekend. With club football on an international break, the next match at the ground is not due until April 4, when Nottingham Forest are scheduled to visit in the Premier League.

