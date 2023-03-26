Leeds United's Elland Road home reopens after 48-hour lockdown over security threat

Elland Road reopened on Sunday morning after a 48-hour lockdown.

Police arrived at the home of Leeds United before most staff had arrived for work on Friday morning and advised that it shut after a security threat was received.

The ticket office, club shop and offices of the club and its foundation were immediately shut as a noticeable police presence investigated at the ground.

Finally, West Yorkshire Police felt able to give the go-ahead for it to reopen on Sunday morning.

LOCKED DOWN: Elland Road