Leeds United's Georginio Rutter ready to go after Rodrigo injury blow, says Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch says Georginio Rutter is ready to deliver now in a Leeds United shirt, but it might take a couple of months before he can say the same about deadline-day signing Diogo Monteiro.

This week the Whites were told top-scorer Rodrigo will be out for "six to eight weeks" with an ankle injury, but the timing has at least softened the blow.

Leeds travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday with Patrick Bamford's fitness and confidence restored, and with £35m signing Rutter having made his debut in the FA Cup tie Rodrigo picked up his injury in.

Rutter is only 20 and new to English football but when you are the most expensive signing in your club's history, there is an expectation to deliver quickly.

"We went and got him because we felt he was ready," said Marsch.

"We know he's young and it will take him some time to adapt but I've been really impressed with how intelligent he is and he fit into the team almost perfectly against Accrington.

"We know the Premier League's another level but we're excited.

"We're obviously disappointed (about Rodrigo's injury). As a manager I always feel it's our responsibility to take care of these guys, trying to manage them physically so they're not risking their bodies, and I think we do a pretty good job of that.

READY: Georginio Rutter on his Leeds United debut at Accrington Stanley

"This one was a little bit of contact at the top of the box right at the end of the match and it resulted in a small fracture in the bottom of his tibia but you can't protect players all the way, they have to play the match, you can't treat them like porcelain.

"You think should we have not played him but the emphasis of putting him out was to get him and Patrick playing together so we could continue to have the option of both on the pitch at the same time.

"But Pat's in a really good way – this week is the best he's felt since I've been here, he's training well, he's in good form. Georginio also played really well against Accrington and I think he's ready for some big challenges and big moments as well."

Leeds' squad has changed since the win at Accrington with one centre-back leaving and another arriving but whereas Diego Llorente is a full Spanish international, the incoming Diogo Monteiro joins from Servette as an uncapped 18-year-old.

INJURY BLOW: Leeds United forward Rodrigo has a small fracture of the tibia

"Diego wasn't so easy because we know it leaves us a little bit thin in the back but Diego felt there were a couple of things happening in his personal life where he really needed a change," said Marsch of the senior man's loan move to Roma with a view to a permanent move.

"He and I had a good discussion and in the end Victor (Orta, Leeds’ sporting director) and I gave the okay on it based on the fact Diego felt it was really important for him.

"We had been working on Diogo for a while and we think he is a young, talented centre-back who fits the way we want to play football.

"Is he ready to take on the role of Diego? Probably not, but we knew he had big potential, he could work with our (under-)21s and mature.

"Looking at the way Willy (Gnonto)'s come and developed quickly and proven himself we hope we've found another gem like him."

Robin Koch is suspended for Sunday’s televised game after picking up five bookings this season but fellow centre-backs Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk are ready to return, along with Tyler Adams and Crysencio Summerville.