Playing two strikers is an option Javi Gracia will consider as he looks to get Leeds United scoring again on Saturday.

The Whites have only netted once in five matches, but with decisions to make on the fitness of Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo, Gracia is expecting more firepower on the pitch and the bench at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

In his three games as coach Leeds have used a 4-2-3-1 formation but the lack of a natural targetman beyond the injury-prone Patrick Bamford has been problematic. Gracia feels Georginio Rutter and Willy Gnonto can play in a front two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the last game (a 1-0 defeat at Chelsea) we didn't have many other options to substitute attacking players but now we are working with more players," said Gracia. "If everything is right in the next training session we'll have more options."

FITNESS TEST: Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra (left) could play for the first time in a month, whilst coach Javi Gracia has discussed how to use Georginio Rutter

That could include winger Sinisterra, missing with a thigh injury for the last month, and top-scorer Rodrigo, who injured his ankle at Accrington Stanley in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are doing some training with the team," confirmed Gracia. "We will evaluate whether they are ready or if it is better to wait."

And he is open to the idea that Gnonto, largely used wide this season, could play down the middle as his Italy coach Roberto Mancini has suggested.

"It's a good option," said Gracia. "Against Chelsea when he (came on) it was as a second forward then we put him on the left. In both positions he can make the difference."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second striker is £35m Rutter's best position, Gracia thinks, but he added: "When we didn't have any other No 9s (at Chelsea) he gave us the chance to play with him."

Meanwhile, Gracia confirmed Chris Armas, appointed as Jesse Marsch's assistant 12 days before his ex-team-mate was sacked, is not working with the first team, though he remains a club employee.