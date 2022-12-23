Leeds United's Jesse Marsch addresses future of Mateo Joseph and Cody Drameh

LEEDS UNITED head coach Jesse Marsch says that Mateo Joseph is the next ‘cab off the rank’ in terms of young players being given a platform to establish themselves in the first-team squad.

Joseph, 19, has caught the eye in Premier League 2 this season by virtue of a run of 11 goals in eight matches.

The progress of the Spanish striker was rewarded on November 12 when he made his top-flight bow from the bench late on at Tottenham Hotspur - three days after debuting in the EFL Cup tie at Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club are reportedly in discussions with the teenager over a new and improved contract.

Mateo Joseph. Picture: Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch said: “I mentioned maybe two months ago that Cree (Crysencio Summerville) was knocking on the door, and I had at some point to throw him in the mix more and I have been positive about Willy (Gnonto) and Sam Greenwood.

"Joffy (Joe Gelhardt) is another who has played a lot of matches since I have been here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now Mateo, from the younger group, is the next guy with the 21s who has performed really within and trained really well with us.

"He is asking questions of myself and the staff about what his role will be. He's done really well and we will see what the next month brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's scored a lot of goals and scored hat-tricks and in bunches."

Meanwhile, Marsch has intimated that young right-back Cody Drameh will not be loaned out in January, despite having a number of admirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drameh, who spent part of last season on loan at Cardiff City, is behind Rasmus Kristensen or Luke Ayling in the pecking order, prompting suggestions he could potentially move again in the New Year.

The defender, who turned 21 earlier this month, has made just two senior appearances this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch continued: “Those discussions are ongoing, especially with young players, (about) how to challenge them to grow and equip them with things so ultimately they'll provide the club with more at some point.

“How to shape their development path to get them to be the best they can be as quickly as they possibly can. Whether that's a loan or staying here and then looking at the overall resources of what we have as a team and as a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You bring up Cody. Cody has been fantastic over the last month and I'm so happy we have gotten to a point with him where he feels so energised by what we're doing and engaged.

“Then the decision will be how to continue to push him in the direction for him to be an important player at this club, which he will be. Maybe we need to even think about how it fits now.

Advertisement Hide Ad