In truth, they should have been shared with his good friend Wilfried Gnonto and Sam Greenwood following United's thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Bournemouth.

It was a win which came from the heart. But to succeed, you also need to use your head.

Gnonto, an Italian international, had a coming-of-age moment on the pitch on Saturday on the day when he turned 19, just as Summerville did seven days earlier when he celebrated his 21st birthday by scoring a dramatic late winner at Liverpool.

Crysencio Summerville (right) celebrates scoring Leeds fourth goal, flanked by Tyler Adams (left) and Wilfried Gnonto (centre). Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The pair combined in the 84th minute to seal another remarkable success for Leeds, who rallied from 3-1 down to secure three points in their final home game until December 28.

In the process, they came back from a two-goal deficit at Elland Road to avoid defeat in the Premier League for the first time since November 2002.

On the impact of Italian international Gnonto on his home debut after coming on as an interval substitute for Jack Harrison, head coach Jesse Marsch said: "We don't really use them as a nine, we use him a little bit more as a 10, but what you can see is how intelligent he is and wherever you play him on the pitch, you see his savviness and clarity as to what kind of things he should try and how to play against the ball. He's a very intelligent young man.

"He knows multiple languages, understands tactics, and then obviously has quality so yes, I think he's earning more and more time and he's making a big case for himself."

At half-time, the omens had looked decidedly bleak for United and Marsch, whose side’s win at Anfield was their first in eight matches.

Leeds were booed off the pitch at the break and there was further opprobrium when Dominic Solanke provided the visitors with a two-goal cushion on 48 minutes.

In classic Elland Road traditions, Leeds somehow turned things around, with Marsch revealing that he instructed his side to keep focused on their tactical discipline and to blank out the noise from the parochial home crowd.

Marsch, who revealed that Patrick Bamford missed the game with a hip issue – although he could be in contention for the trip to Spurs on Saturday - continued; “Consistency is what we're lacking. Obviously in our season but also from moment to moment in matches.

"The good part is the belief is still high in the group and so even at half-time when we were disappointed that we didn't deliver a better first half, I tried to give them a couple of adjustments and then and then reinforced belief.

"At half-time, we talked about tactical adjustments. Then we talked about not paying attention and if the crowd was going to boo them, that the most important thing was to stay focused on the tactical roles and discipline and then to execute how we wanted to play.