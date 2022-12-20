Martinez, who represented two Yorkshire clubs earlier in his career on loan at Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, courted controversy after being cautioned by the Polish referee for his attempts to put off French penalty taker Randal Kolo Muani in Sunday's shoot-out against France in the final in Qatar.
The keeper also employed mind games to try and distract Les Blues midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who fired his penalty wide, prompting the Argentine to dance in front of supporters.
Writing in his latest column for The Athletic, Marsch said: "In talking about doing what you have to to get a result, we should probably chat about Emi Martinez.
“I’m talking from experience here because not so long ago, he played for Aston Villa against my Leeds team and used a few antics to work the clock and subdue the crowd. I mean, it was infuriating, but that’s the point, right?
"His mind games in penalty shootouts seem to give him an edge and he knows they give him an edge. The gains he gets from those add to the fact that fundamentally he’s a big goalkeeper.
“In reality, the football goal is massive and you should score just about every penalty you take.
“But he has this way of making it look and feel very small.”