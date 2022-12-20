LEEDS UNITED head coach Jesse Marsch has labelled the antics of Argentina's World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as 'infuriating' - while citing the Aston Villa player's behaviour in a game with the Whites earlier this season as a further example of his gamesmanship.

Martinez, who represented two Yorkshire clubs earlier in his career on loan at Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday, courted controversy after being cautioned by the Polish referee for his attempts to put off French penalty taker Randal Kolo Muani in Sunday's shoot-out against France in the final in Qatar.

The keeper also employed mind games to try and distract Les Blues midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who fired his penalty wide, prompting the Argentine to dance in front of supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing in his latest column for The Athletic, Marsch said: "In talking about doing what you have to to get a result, we should probably chat about Emi Martinez.

LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 09: Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after the win in the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 09, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m talking from experience here because not so long ago, he played for Aston Villa against my Leeds team and used a few antics to work the clock and subdue the crowd. I mean, it was infuriating, but that’s the point, right?

"His mind games in penalty shootouts seem to give him an edge and he knows they give him an edge. The gains he gets from those add to the fact that fundamentally he’s a big goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In reality, the football goal is massive and you should score just about every penalty you take.