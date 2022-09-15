Leeds United's Jesse Marsch receives fine and touchline ban for Brentford red card

Marsch has accepted a misconduct charge for improper language and behaviour in the Whites' last game, a 5-2 defeat at Brentford at the start of September.

The American was sent to the stands for demanding the video assistant referee look into penalty appeals for what he felt was a penalty-area foul on substitute Crysencio Summerville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The punishment comes with a one-match touchline ban.

SENT OFF: Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch was dismissed at Brentford

Postponements related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the subsequent international break mean Leeds are not back in first-team action until October 2, when they host Villa in the Premier League.