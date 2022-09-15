Leeds United's Jesse Marsch receives fine and touchline ban for Brentford red card
Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch will not be allowed in the Elland Road dugout against Aston Villa next month after picking up a £10,000 Football Association fine.
Marsch has accepted a misconduct charge for improper language and behaviour in the Whites' last game, a 5-2 defeat at Brentford at the start of September.
The American was sent to the stands for demanding the video assistant referee look into penalty appeals for what he felt was a penalty-area foul on substitute Crysencio Summerville.
The punishment comes with a one-match touchline ban.
Postponements related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the subsequent international break mean Leeds are not back in first-team action until October 2, when they host Villa in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, centre-back Robin Koch has been left out of Germany's Nations League squad for the game against Hungary and England.