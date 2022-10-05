Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt responds to Aston Villa snub with two goals in eight-goal thriller at Tranmere Rovers

The 20-year-old played the full game as the young Whites beat Tranmere Rovers 5-3 in Birkenhead in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It was a thrilling contest as Leeds came back from 2-0 to score three goals in five first-half minutes. Sonny Perkins scored the away side’s first goal after 26 minutes to reduce the arrears created by strikes from Paul Lewis and Ryan Hughes.

Gelhardt then struck twice in three minutes top put Leeds ahead but Rovers levelled before the break as Neill Byrne found the net in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Mateo Joseph restored Leeds’ advantage after 56 minutes before Cody Drameh gave the visitors a two-goal cushion just after the hour.

Leeds finished the game with 10 men as Sam Greenwood was sent off with 21 minutes remaining.

Wilfried Gnonto also featured in Birkenhead as he played 92 minutes before being substituted in second-half stoppage time.

Discussing Gelhardt’s omission from Sunday’s squad, Leeds boss Jesse Marsch revealed that it was the form of those ahead of him keeping the young forward out of the side.

Joe Gelhardt scored twice as Leeds United Under-21s won 5-3 at Tranmere Rovers (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I can tell you this, it's not based on performance because I think he's playing well. But we think that we have a lot of guys performing well right now,” said Marsch ahead of Gelhardt’s two-goal display on Tuesday.

“So I guess, in that sense that maybe you could say it's a pecking order but I don't look at it that way. I look at it as I really like Joffy, his mentality is great.

“Maybe we'll use him or a few guys on Tuesday in the Papa John's tournament to try to make sure that we're keeping rhythm and fitness and everything. I think you can see that a lot of our players need some match time.

“Please don't take it as a negative on Joffy, I believe in him and I really like him and we're going to keep pushing him.”