A Leeds United fan may be the club’s luckiest after visiting Elland Road 165 times over the course of 45 years – and only witnessing ONE loss.

Christine Barry, 58, was born in Preston but became a Leeds United fan as a child after watching the 1973 FA Cup Final between Leeds and Sunderland.

In October 1976 for her 12th birthday present her father took her to her first ever game at Elland Road.

Leeds United beat Arsenal 2-1 and Trevor Cherry and Joe Jordan scored.

Christine said she has never forgotten that day as her all time favourite player Tony Currie appeared for Leeds.

In the 45 years since, Christine has lived a distance away from Elland Road and mainly attends with hospitality tickets where possible.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Christine claimed she has attended 165 games at Elland Road and in an astounding statistic, only seen the club lose a single match.

“Over the years I’ve been with friends and boyfriends and my dad and I’ve been extremely fortunate that we’ve only lost once when I’ve been at Elland Road, that was against Sheff Utd on March 16, 2019”, Christine said.

Summerville scoring the last-gasp winner against Bournemouth

"Kiko Casilla was sent off and Basham scored in the 71st minute to break my record and my heart.”

There have been plenty of near misses, such as Bristol City on February 18, 2018 when the club were losing 2-0 after 16 minutes and scored in the 72 and 80 minute and came back to draw 2-2.

Pierre Lasogga and Kemar Roofe scored, Christine recalls.

"One of the best games I’ve ever seen was on November 5 this season”, she said.

“We were 3-1 down against Bournemouth and by the 68th minute Cooper had scored to pull us back to 3-3.

"Then Gnonto came on and provided the assist for Summerville to get the winner right at the end.

"I remember that morning we were going back to our room at the Doubletree after breakfast.

"We got in the lift with Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen and I told them about my record and said: “I promise you we’re not going to lose today.”

"They both laughed and fist-bumped me.

"I wonder if they remembered me afterwards.”

Leeds United’s match against Crystal Palace will be the 166th game Christine has attended.

“My three favourite players from different eras are Tony Currie, David Batty and Gaetano Berardi”, she told the YP.

“I can’t get tickets now we’re in the Premier League so I have to get hospitality, which means I only get to see them 2 or 3 times a season.

“The Crystal Palace game on 8 April will be my 166th game at Elland Road, with just the one loss since 1976."

Christine said she has seen the team lose away from home multiple times - at Southampton, Charlton, Bournemouth, Tottenham and Arsenal.

She paid tribute to her father – who she lost last year – for helping her attend games as a child.

"My dad watched the football on TV with me even though he had no interest”, she said.

"He took me to games in London.

