Leeds United's Luke Ayling rues "really poor" five-minute spell in defeat to Manchester United

DEFEAT: Manchester United 1-5 Leeds United. Picture: Getty Images.

Having trailed 1-0 at half time through Bruno Fernandes's strike, Ayling equalised for Leeds with a rasping drive from outside the area three minutes into the second half.

However, by the hour mark, Marcelo Bielsa's side found themselves 4-1 down as Fernandes completed his hat-trick while Mason Greenwood scored the goal that put the hosts back in front.

Fred scored with 22 minutes remaining to cap a forgetful afternoon for Leeds, who lost by a four-goal margin at Old Trafford for the second season in a row.

"We were trying to get back into it and then we scored a goal but we were 3-1 down before we could even get our breath back," Ayling told BT Sport.

"It all happened a bit quickly. We will go back and see what happened and try and make it right for the next game."

He continued: "We said at half time that we needed to keep it tight and try to get forward a bit more and create our own chances.

"Some might say we scored too early in the second half but a really poor five minutes cost us the game."

The fixture was played out in front of a capacity crowd as Premier League stadiums are allowed to operate without limits on attendance for the first time since March 2020.

Leeds' first home game in front of a packed-out Elland Road will be against Everton next Saturday and Ayling is looking forward to getting back on familiar territory next weekend.

"I know it is a bad result for us but it is great to see fans back in stadiums this weekend," he added.

"We can't wait to get back to our place next weekend."

Leeds were without Kalvin Phillips following his exploits at Euro 2020 with England and Ayling is looking forward to getting more of the Whites squad together for next week's fixture.

He added: "We were beaten by four goals here last year, we will go back and have a look at it.