Leeds United's midweek stars go missing as player ratings are littered with low marks

Leeds United went from the high of beating Nottingham Forest in midweek to the low of losing a game they led 5-1.

Their set-piece defending apart, the Whites were actually very good for 45 minutes, but they were so awful as soon as Crystal Palace equalised to completely overshadow that.

Illan Meslier – not helped by the complete lack of pressure on the ball in the second half 5

Luke Ayling – so hapless it was amazing he lasted the 90 minutes 3

Robin Koch – weak at the first-half set-pieces, takes his share of the blame for Leeds being so easy to play down the middle of in the second half 4

Pascal Struijk – one of many who was a shadow of the player he was on Tuesday 5

Junior Firpo – it was his man, Michael Olise, who ripped Leeds to shreds 4

Weston McKennie – like Struijk, it was if Tuesday took too much out of him 5

HAPLESS: Leeds United defender Luke Ayling

Marc Roca – a big reason Palace's midfield had far too much space 4

Brenden Aaronson – started very positively 5

Jack Harrison – even when Leeds were on top he did not have much impact 5

Luis Sinisterra – made a bright start without taking his chances 6

Patrick Bamford – scored his 50th Leeds goal but his day was totally spoilt 6

Substitutes:

Rodrigo (for Sinisterra, 60) – made no impact in the hole 5

Willy Gnonto (for Aaronson, 60) – lucky not to get a second yellow card hot on the heels after the first 4

Rasmus Kristensen (for Firpo, 60) – unable to lock the stable door after the horse bolted 5

Georginio Rutter (for Bamford, 79) – ineffective 4