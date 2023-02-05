Leeds United's mixed bag of player ratings in 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest

Leeds United fell to defeat at Nottingham Forest.

It was a real mixed performance in the 1-0 loss, with some very good things from the visitors but some very poor ones as well, as reflected in the player ratings.

Illan Meslier – a rush of blood in the first half, an unwise punch in the second 5

Luke Ayling – Nottingham Forest's formation demanded he get up and down and he did so to good effect 7

SHINING LIGHT: Leeds United's Willy Gnonto

Liam Cooper – played well as the surprise choice at right centre-back 7

Max Wober – look a good addition to the central defence 7

Pascal Struijk – low on confidence at the moment, to keep talking up Junior Firpo and playing Struijk at left-back is not making sense 5

Tyler Adams – got involved in the midfield battles 6

Marc Roca – dead-ball deliveries were generally good but needs to do more in open play 6

Luis Sinisterra – missed a couple of good chances when he came off the right wing 5

Jack Harrison – poor performance after a difficult week 5

Wilfried Gnonto – always the most likely to make things happen 8

Patrick Bamford – a dreadful miskicked shot and a heavy touch as he went through on goal summed Leeds up 5

Substitutes:

Weston McKennie (for Roca, 56) – not much impact in central midfield 5

Crysencio Summerville (for Sinisterra, 56) – energised things down both wings 6

Junior Firpo (for Struijk, 67) – a change that had to happen 5

Georginio Rutter (for Bamford, 67) – not much to work with but he did not catch the eye 5

Sam Greenwood (for Harrison, 83) – N/A