Leeds United could face two of Leicester City’s most influential playmakers in Tuesday’s huge game at the bottom of the Premier League.

Leicester look set to be boosted by the return of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes for a game that both sides need to win in the battle to beat the drop.

Maddison was missing through illness from the matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Wolves, while Barnes has been absent for two games due to a hamstring issue.

The pair have scored nine and 10 Premier League goals this season respectively.

Could Harvey Barnes be back for Leicester City at Leeds United on Tuesday night (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Foxes boss Dean Smith told his pre-Leeds United press conference: “Madders came in yesterday and did a gym session. He’ll train today, so I’d expect him to be available.

“Harvey joined in training yesterday. He’ll train again today and, if he has no after-effects, then he’s definitely available.”

Smith also revealed veteran forward Jamie Vardy, who came off at half-time during Saturday’s contest after being caught on the ankle, would be fit for selection.

Leicester came from behind to record their first victory since February against Wolves and moved out of the bottom three.

It was the first points under Smith in their first home game since he succeeded Brendan Rodgers and it ended a run of nine matches without a win – eight of which had been losses.

Javi Gracia’s Leeds, by contrast, go into the game in wretched form. They are currently on a three-match losing streak in which they have conceded 13 goals; having been thrashed 5-1 by Crystal Palace and then 6-1 by Liverpool at home before losing 2-1 at Fulham on Saturday.

The Foxes are 17th, a place above Everton – who they host next Monday – on goal difference and a point behind 16th-placed Leeds, with six games to go.

Smith said of the challenge of playing at Elland Road: “It’s a great place to play football, with the atmosphere that their fans produce – and our job is to try to keep them quiet.

“You don’t give them any reason to get lifted. We can’t give cheap free-kicks away around the box, or cheap goals.

"We have to keep them quiet for as long as we can. If we can do that it makes it a better place to go for us.