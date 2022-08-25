Leeds United's Patrick Bamford decision has been made easier by the team's form

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker has not played since going off injured at Southampton in the second game of the season and given the difficulties he had last season, the American knows he will have to manage him carefully.

Bamford was the big talking point in Marsch's injury update ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch

"Junior (Firpo) and Luke (Ayling), we think they will be in training next week and potentially Mateusz Bogusz as well. Stuart (Dallas) is still months away but working really hard.

"The big question mark is Patrick Bamford. We think he's doing well and moving forward but the performances of the team makes it easier to be patient but we will still have to work out exactly what it means for the weekend."We want to put him in the best position possible to be physically ready to pick up where he left off."

Leeds are unbeaten in all competitions this season but are still looking to sign another striker if possible before the 11pm September 1 deadline.

"How likely it is, it's dependent on a lot of other things, how they play out and what availabilities are of players," explained Marsch. "We certainly don't have surplus of big amounts of money to bring in a huge striker but I think we've done a good job of evaluating players that are of high interest to us.