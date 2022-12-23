Leeds United’s wait for a return to competitive action ends on Wednesday as they welcome Manchester City to Elland Road.

The Whites ended the first part of their Premier League season with a dramatic 4-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that defeat, Jesse Marsch’s men had picked up wins over Bournemouth and Liverpool, to keep themselves out of the relegation places over Christmas.

Leeds have looked to make efficient use of the break in competitive action with a week-long training camp in Spain, along with friendlies against Elche CF, Real Sociedad and Monaco.

Ahead of their return to action, Pascal Struijk said: "Of course fitness is most important but that is what we also do in training every day. We work hard in training and we work hard on the pitch and then the games.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Pascal Struijk of Leeds celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's first goal of the game during the friendly match between Leeds United and Real Sociedad at Elland Road on December 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

"Man City are a very good team so we will try to do our best and make sure we are as prepared as possible."

Ahead of the Premier League’s return to action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have forecast how the final Premier League table will look. The Whites are currently two points above the bottom three but are being tipped for survival with 42 points.

Bournemouth, Wolves and Nottingham Forest are being predicted to drop into the Championship, with Leeds forecast to end the season six points above the bottom three. See the full predictions below…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Premier League table

