Marsch faced another barrage of questions over his future after his side’s winless run was extended to eight matches with the 3-2 loss as they slipped into the Premier League’s bottom three. The 48-year-old American, who insisted he still had the board’s backing, said he would not “throw anyone under the bus” and that the buck stopped with him.

Marsch said: “It’s difficult to explain why we can’t capitalise and we give certain things away, but I’m not finger-pointing, I’m looking directly at myself.

“I’m taking responsibility. I’m trying to push them to understand how to get better and we have to demand that now for the next game. We have to do everything we can again to try to figure out how to get the win.”

Defender Luke Ayling insisted that the squad was behind Marsch as Leeds head to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday night. He said: “All the boys in that changing room are right behind him. He came in last year in a tricky position and kept us in the Premier League and we’re all behind him this year.

“We’re going to try and pick ourselves up and go again for Saturday. Stay calm. I know it’s hard to say that, but we’re only 11 games into the season.”

