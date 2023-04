Leeds United's penultimate home game of the season will kick off early so it can be shown live on BT Sports.

The Premier League visit of Newcastle United will now kick off at 12.30pm on May 13.

The Magpies are competing to qualify for next season's Champions League, whilst the Whites are fighting to stay in the division. At present, both are on course to meet their targets.

The sides shared a 0-0 draw at St James' Park on New Year's Eve.

Leeds finish their season with two matches against London opposition, away at West Ham United, then at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day, May 28.