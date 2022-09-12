Leeds United's Premier League match against Manchester United postponed due to policing concerns

The match was due to be played on September 18 but with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II the next day, it was felt the resources of Greater Manchester Police would be too stretched for what is deemed a high-risk fixture, with a good chance many officers could be redeployed to the capital.

Cheslea's game at home to Liverpool, due to be played in London on Sunday, has also been postponed, along with Arsenal's Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managerless Brighton and Hove Albion had already postponed their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday because of the planned rail strike.

HOSTILITY: Stewards separate Leeds United and Manchester United fans at last season's Premier League game at Old Trafford

As it stands, all seven remaining Premier League fixtures are due to take place starting, unusually, with two on Friday. Some have had their kick-off times changed.

The league took the view that with an already-congested calendar to contend with, it was better to play as many matches as possible this weekend rather than have another blanket postponement, as they did in the wake of the monarch’s death.

Leeds’ match at home to Nottingham Forest was part of that, despite it taking place on the day the rest of English football resumed, with Bradford (Park Avenue) hosting Darlington in Conference North.

Many sports took the decision not to play on Friday, but to resume on Saturday. The cricket Test match between England and South Africa was played at The Oval, which is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

RIVALRIES: The history between Manchester United and Leeds United traditionally demands a high police presence

“Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures,” said the Premier League.

The late queen’s coffin is due to arrive at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, and to be transported to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday afternoon, where it will lie in state from 5pm. The public will be able to view the coffin 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday.

The postponement means the Whites will only play once in September because after this weekend's round of matches the Premier League goes on a two-week break for international fixtures.

Leeds are due to resume against Aston Villa on October 2 at Elland Road.

The remaining Premier League matches this weekend are as follows:

Friday, September 16:

Aston Villa v Southampton (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

Nottingham Forest v Fulham (8pm).

Saturday, September 17:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (12:30pm, BT Sports)

Newcastle United v Bournemouth (3pm)

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (5.30pm, Sky Sports).

Sunday, September 18:

Brentford v Arsenal (noon, Sky Sports)