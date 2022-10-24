Leeds United's Premier League rivals confirm appointment of decorated ex-Sevilla, PSG, Arsenal and Villareal manager

Villa axed Gerrard after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday. That was the fourth-straight game the club had failed to win, after they drew with 10-man Leeds United before drawing at Nottingham Forest and losing to Chelsea.

On Sunday, in the first game since the ex-Liverpool midfielder’s dismissal, Villa romped to victory over Brentford. Now the club have moved to appoint Villareal boss Emery. The 50-year-old led the Spanish club to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, after winning the Europa League the previous campaign as they beat Manchester United on penalties.

Emery has managed over 900 games since starting his career with Lorca Deportiva in 2004. His appointment at Aston Villa is his second spell in the Premier League, having managed Arsenal for 78 games. He led the Gunners to the Europa League final in 2019, which they lost to Chelsea.

VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 18: Unai Emery, Head Coach of Villarreal CF looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Villarreal CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio de la Ceramica on September 18, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been in charge at Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain. He won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla while winning one Ligue 1 championship in France as well as two French Cups, two French League Cups.