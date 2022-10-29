Leeds United's problems are in the mind as Jesse Marsch asks for psychological help

Often outplaying teams but unable to beat them because of poor finishing or lapses in defensive concentration, it seems a lot of the Whites' problems are in the mind.

They will need to be in the right headspace on Saturday night, when to get onto the field they will have to pass the famous "This is Anfield" sign designed to put the fear of God into them.

Liverpool have looked vulnerable this season, just not at home.

This season's record stands at won played eight, won six, drawn two. Their goal difference is 21-6. Notable scalps include Manchester City, Newcastle United Ajax and a 9-0 win over Bournemouth.

When Leeds were last there, in the final days of Marcelo Bielsa in February, the ease of the 6-0 win was embarrassing – fatally so for their Argentinian coach’s job.

With two points from their last 24 available in the Premier League, a run that has put them in the relegation zone, level on points with bottom-placed Nottingham Forest, Leeds can ill afford the fear that would come so naturally, especially if their long list of injury doubts turns into absentees.

"When the results aren't there maintaining the belief and the will to be at your best becomes a bigger challenge," says Marsch. "It's a big piece of the puzzle right now.

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch

"Certain players are built more so they can they can handle these moments and other players start to waver a little. It's normal, but we have to make sure that from individual to individual, and then as a group, we find a way to stay strong."

Marsch is Leeds's head psychologist and chief motivator. Some old-school managers are happy with that, but he would rather work with someone a bit better qualified.

"I've always tried to incorporate mental coaches (and) psychologists into the work I do," he says after revealing drafting one in has been one of the ideas discussed as Leeds look for routes out of their current dismal run of results.

"I've never personally had someone next to me like a partner. I've had people that have worked with the clubs and the players then had communication with me, but it's always a little bit of a tricky situation to get the trust of the players and also the staff and to be able to work from all angles.

PSYCHOLOGICAL WEAPON: The famous "This is Anfield" sign used to intimidate opposition players in the tunnel

"I think the players know the way I treat them is not about judgement and more about trying to improve them. That would be the purpose of adding someone to help us from a psychological perspective – for us, for them as individuals to have a little bit more support.

“People talk a lot about metrics and physical and tactical (elements) and psychological I think often gets neglected. Often the most important thing is were we able to unlock insecurities and reinforce confidence in people to help them perform?"

And the players are not the only people who need help right now.

Marsch is not a "do as I say, not as I do" character. The egos of some managers mean they push help away, but he embraces it, and regularly speaks about how important it has been for him at Elland Road.

A less supportive board would have sacked Marsch by now because in football panic often reaches the boardroom before the pitch. Leeds see Marsch as part of their long-term plan – as evidenced by a transfer policy closely shaped to his wishes. They just need him to help them out with a result or two to ease frustration on the terraces.

"When you're a manager, sometimes you have different areas, like what I do with (head of medicine and performance) Rob Price, and he's a partner with me on the physical work we do and how we analyse everything,” he says.

"The staff are obviously partners in how we analyse tactics and training, the playing style. There's Victor (Orta, the director of football) in terms of how we manage the squad.

"The partnerships I have here are fantastic, I love the people I work with. But if I could also find the right person to be a partner with me so we're on top of the psychology every day and how we're maximising the potential of myself, messaging and behaviour along with the players, that would be a massive benefit."

But everyone knows what Leeds really need: wins.

Rodrigo, Joe Gelhardt, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams declaring themselves fit would help but more than anything they feel like they need a break. They cannot wait, though, they have to snatch one.

“Based on how we've performed over those eight games, it's almost impossible to believe that two points is all that we've earned," moans Marsch. "But that's our reality.

"I think in those eight games, there are phases in all those games (where Leeds were on top). What if we score in Brighton two inches from the line and it doesn't go wide? What if we score the penalty at Arsenal?

"You can go through what ifs, but it doesn't matter.

"Then you could look at the metrics and different things. You could say we're actually doing okay.

