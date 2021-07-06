Leeds United's £4m transfer link quashed, Aston Villa handed boost in race for £35m-rated ace

Meanwhile, England are back in Euro 2020 action tomorrow night when they take on Denmark in the semi-final, and Leeds striker Patrick Bamford who missed out on a place in the Three Lions squad, has given an insight into his ambitions for the future.

He said: “I’m really demanding. If I push to achieve something and I haven’t done it then I put more onus on myself to get there next time. Next time, hopefully for me, I want to try and get to the World Cup. This was my big thing this year.

“I’ve got to do what I can to try and replicate the season, in fact improve it because, for me, there needs to be that constant progression What I did last year was obviously very good but I’ve got to build on it and improve. I want to do better.”

Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Yorkshire sides Sheffield United, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are set for a hectic season, with the line-up of second tier sides looking particularly competitive this season.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.

1. Villalba could leave Blues permanently Spanish side Sporting Gijon are said to be chasing Birmingham City midfielder Fran Villalba. He's spent the last season and a half on loan with Almeria, and made 29 appearances in the Segunda Division last season. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Paal drops hint on future PEC Zwolle defender Kenneth Paal, who has been linked with a move to Barnsley, has hinted about where his future could lie. He's admitted he was pleased to be linked with Celtic, but harbours an ambition to play in England - specifically the Championship. (The 72)

3. Championship-linked ace could sign new Sunderland deal Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has revealed he's in regular contact with midfielder Luke O'Nien over extending his stay at the club following the expiry of his contract, and as indicated the talks have been positive. Preston and Luton Town have both been linked with the player. (Sunderland Echo)

4. Baggies ready Chalobah raid West Brom have been tipped to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah. He's previously spent time on loan with Huddersfield Town, and is set to leave the Blues after spending the last three seasons out on loan. (Football Insider)