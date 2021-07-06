Leeds United's £4m transfer link quashed, Aston Villa handed boost in race for £35m-rated ace
Leeds United will look to pick up from where they left off when the new season gets underway next month, and show the kind of form that saw them storm to the brink of European football qualification by the end of the 2021/22 campaign.
Meanwhile, England are back in Euro 2020 action tomorrow night when they take on Denmark in the semi-final, and Leeds striker Patrick Bamford who missed out on a place in the Three Lions squad, has given an insight into his ambitions for the future.
He said: “I’m really demanding. If I push to achieve something and I haven’t done it then I put more onus on myself to get there next time. Next time, hopefully for me, I want to try and get to the World Cup. This was my big thing this year.
“I’ve got to do what I can to try and replicate the season, in fact improve it because, for me, there needs to be that constant progression What I did last year was obviously very good but I’ve got to build on it and improve. I want to do better.”
Meanwhile, down in the Championship, Yorkshire sides Sheffield United, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley are set for a hectic season, with the line-up of second tier sides looking particularly competitive this season.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United, Barnsley and a number of other sides from Yorkshire and beyond, as the reaction to the Euros, summer transfer window, and the build-up to the new season continues.