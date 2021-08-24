Leeds United’s Raphinha to miss Brazil debut over quarantine fears

Raphinha of Leeds United. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The clubs are also unhappy FIFA extended CONMEBOL’s next two international window by two days which would anyway have threatened Raphinha’s involvement in the September 12 game between Leeds and Liverpool.

It follows Brazil’s scheduled games in their homeland and Argentina, both on the Government’s red list. Liverpool’s Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino were also in the squad.

The Government has not budged on its insistence those coming back from red-listed countries must isolate for 10 days.

“Clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances,” said chief executive Richard Masters.

“Quarantine requirements mean players’ welfare and fitness will be significantly impacted. We remain open to workable solutions.”

Last season clubs were allowed to hold back players who faced quarantine on their return.

Rotherham United’s Shane Ferguson and Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair are in line to win 50th Northern Ireland caps after being picked in a squad featuring five Yorkshire-based players.

In-form Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Leeds stalwart Stuart Dallas and Hull City forward Josh Magennis are also in the squad for matches against Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland.

Ferguson needs to play once to reach his half-century whilst McNair must feature in all three.

Scotland have overlooked Sheffield United’s John Fleck, Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke for matches at home to Denmark and Moldova, and away in Austria, but Leeds captain Liam Cooper is in.

His club-mate Tyler Roberts, Sheffield United’s Rhys Norrington-Davies and Hull’s Matt Smith have kept their Wales places after summers on the fringes.