The 26-year-old, who has eight caps for his country but none this year, was always touch and go to make what is traditionally one of the strongest squads in the competition and despite some good club form this season which has seen him overtake Spain's Diego Llorente in the Whites' pecking order, he has missed the cut.

Fellow centre-back Mats Hummels, a World Cup winner and once arguably one of the best defenders on the planet, has also been omitted, along with Chelsea's Timo Werner.

Cameroon-born Youssoufa Moukoko is the surprise inclusion, an uncapped Borussia Dortmund forward who turns 18 during the tournament.

At this stage Americans Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams and Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen are the only Leeds players whose places at Qatar have been confirmed, unless you include Wales winger Dan James, who is on loan at Fulham.

Llorente will still be hoping to be named by Spain on Friday, and Rodrigo is an outside bet.