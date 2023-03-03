LEEDS UNITED coach Javi Gracia says Chelsea’s ongoing Premier League troubles will not make Saturday’s clash at Stamford Bridge any easier for his team.

The Blues currently sit 10th in the Premier League with mounting pressure on manager Graham Potter after just two wins in 15 matches in all competitions.

The Whites head to the capital still in the midst of a relegation battle but looking to build on the 1-0 win they enjoyed at Elland Road last week against Southampton, Gracia’s first game in charge. It was a result which lifted them out of the bottom three.

A 2-0 FA Cup fifth round defeat at Fulham followed but Gracia saw plenty of positives in his team’s performance against a team that currently occupies the seventh and final spot for European qualification next season.

BELIEF: Leeds United manager Javi Gracia, pictured during his team's FA Cup fifth round defeat on Tuesday night against Fulham at Craven Cottage Picture: John Walton/PA

Chelsea will be desperate to overhaul their West London rivals between now and the end of the season in terms of league position, but fans are losing patience with former Brighton boss Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel in May.

Leeds boss Gracia says his team will travel down in confident mood, but not because he believes the hosts are any kind of easy target.

“The confidence we have is from the work we are doing, not from our rivals,” said Gracia. “In this case, I respect Chelsea a lot and what we expect is a very, very demanding game and we have to be ready for that.

“The only way you change the different opinions about you is with results, it’s the only way.

BELIEVE: Javi Gracia says Leeds United should take confidence from last weekend's vital win over Southampton at Elland Road Picture: Bruce Rollinson

What I can say is my opinion about Graham Potter and that is that he is a fantastic manager. I wish him all the best, but, of course in this game I am trying to win.”

Gracia said he would have no trouble getting his players to switch their focus back to the main business of the Premier League following their FA Cup distraction in midweek.

“All of my players have their focus on the next game, knowing the importance and the points that are at stake,” insisted Gracia.

“We have to improve many things, but I’m happy with the way we compete, while always trying to improve other things.