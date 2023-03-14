Leeds United are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Premier League and are hoping that former Watford boss Javi Gracia can keep them up. They are 19th in the table after their 2-2 draw at home to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out.

The Whites stayed up on the final day of last season after winning away at Brentford and this campaign may also go down to the wire with the way things are going. Here is a look at Leeds’ top 10 highest rated players so far, based on statistics on the WhoScored website...