Leeds United's transfer window spending compared to Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal, West Ham United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Premier League rivals

Deals for Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen were confirmed before the window opened, as Marsch reunited with two his former players from Austria.
Marc Roca became the third signing of the window for Leeds, as the Spanish midfielder joined on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £10.8m.
Only 60 per cent of top-flight clubs have spent money on transfers during the transfer window, with seven teams yet to confirm any new arrivals.
The transfer window will remain open until September 1 while the 2022-23 season begins on Friday, August 5 as Crystal Palace host Arsenal to kick off the new campaign.
In an ideal world, clubs will want to get all their business completed before the new league campaign begins although plenty of deals are expected to go through in the final three weeks of the window.
Leeds could dip back into the market if Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha leave the club, with the Whites receiving interest for both players.
With Leeds amongst the busiest clubs, according to transfermarkt.co.uk, we looked at how their spending compares to their Premier League rivals...