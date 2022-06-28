Leeds United's transfer window spending compared to Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal, West Ham United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Premier League rivals

Deals for Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen were confirmed before the window opened, as Marsch reunited with two his former players from Austria.

Marc Roca became the third signing of the window for Leeds, as the Spanish midfielder joined on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £10.8m.

Only 60 per cent of top-flight clubs have spent money on transfers during the transfer window, with seven teams yet to confirm any new arrivals.

The transfer window will remain open until September 1 while the 2022-23 season begins on Friday, August 5 as Crystal Palace host Arsenal to kick off the new campaign.

In an ideal world, clubs will want to get all their business completed before the new league campaign begins although plenty of deals are expected to go through in the final three weeks of the window.

Leeds could dip back into the market if Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha leave the club, with the Whites receiving interest for both players.

With Leeds amongst the busiest clubs, according to transfermarkt.co.uk, we looked at how their spending compares to their Premier League rivals...

1. Fulham - £0 The Cottagers are yet to add to their squad following their promotion from the Championship last season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Chelsea - £0 Following the takeover by Todd Boehly, Chelsea are yet to kick off their summer transfer activity as a behind-the-scenes shake-up continues at the club, with Petr Cech leaving his role as technical and performance advisor on Monday. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Everton - £0 The Toffees are yet to announce any new signings in Frank Lampard's first summer window at Goodison Park although reports have claimed a deal is all-but completed to sign James Tarkowski on a free transfer. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace - £0 The club are yet to make a signing this window but recent reports have said Malcolm Ebiowei is sign a deal at Selhurst Park when his Derby County contract expires later this week. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales