Leeds United’s FA Cup fourth round trip to League One Accrington Stanley is a huge banana skin the Premier League club will do well to avoid slipping up on.

Leeds United's head coach Jesse Marsch (Picture: Getty Images)

That is the verdict of former Leeds United goalkeeper turned Betfred pundit Paul Robinson.

“Yes I am worried about it, very much so,” said Robinson of Leeds’ fourth-round trip to Accrington on Saturday at 12.30pm.

"When you look from a Leeds United fan’s perspective, when you’re looking at potential banana skins, then this game jumps out at you.

Goalkeeper Paul Robinson of Leeds United back in 2002 (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"Leeds haven’t won in the league since November 5th and the only game they’ve won since then is the FA Cup replay against Cardiff.

"Accrington have had three or four games postponed due to the state of their pitch, and no disrespect to the clubs in the football league, but many of the pitches are not a carpet and many of the Leeds players won’t have seen anything like it.

“When I was at Blackburn and Burnley, I played at Accrington during pre-season and they’ve got a good following, the stadium is going to be packed and Leeds’ players aren’t going to like it.

"The small dressing rooms, the cold showers, this is not the Premier League and it just stinks of an upset.

"John Coleman is in his second spell as manager and it’s a fantastically run football club. Accrington have nothing to lose and Leeds have everything to lose.”

Leeds survived a huge fright in the third round at Cardiff, requiring a stoppage-time equaliser from Sonny Perkins to earn a 2-2 draw and force a replay at Elland Road, which they duly won 5-2.

Marsch made a number of changes that day and Robinson believes doing the same again would be a mistake at Accrington.

“I believe Jesse Marsch will make changes and I think he will get it wrong,” Robinson told Betfred.com. He made a lot of changes in the away game against Cardiff and they pulled it out of the fire three minutes into injury time.