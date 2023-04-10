All Sections
Leeds United’s updated predicted finish and relegation chances after humbling Crystal Palace defeat - gallery

A look at the latest predicted Premier League table following Leeds United’s heavy defeat to Crystal Palace.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:11 BST

Leeds United suffered a major setback in their bid to secure Premier League survival over the weekend, losing at home to Crystal Palace.

The Whites led at Elland Road, but they went on to concede five against their relegation rivals, although Palace are now likely well on their way to safety. Leeds still have plenty of work to do, currently just two places and two points above the relegation zone, but what do the data specialists make of their chances of survival?

Take a look below as we assess the latest predicted Premier League table, according to FiveThirtyEight, including the relegation chances for each of the teams from 12th place down.

Points - 88

1. Manchester City

Points - 88

Points - 87

2. Arsenal

Points - 87

Points - 72

3. Newcastle United

Points - 72

Points - 71

4. Manchester United

Points - 71

