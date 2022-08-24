Leeds v Barnsley: Tykes out to earn fans’ trust in League Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trust is a precious commodity and has to be earned over time. Marsch, brought in on March 1 to replace someone viewed as a deity by large sections of the United fanbase in Marcelo Bielsa, finally had his affirmation amid the ecstatic scenes which followed Leeds’s fine 3-0 win over Chelsea.

His Barnsley counterpart Michael Duff is candid enough to acknowledge that he is not at that stage yet with Barnsley followers in terms of his own standing after taking over in June.

His comment that everyone is still ‘working each other out again’ is a shrewd one given the club’s recent history.

Michael Duff, Barnsley head coach. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Reds fans were afforded a high against Bristol Rovers last Tuesday, only for a low to follow against Wycombe four days later.

Barnsley now face what is likely to be a much-changed Leeds side tonight in front of a crowd which will be close to a sell-out.

Few would be foolish enough to predict a shock away win in this Yorkshire derby – 57 places separate them in the football pyramid.

But if a touch more trust is garnered by way of a competitive and assertive performance which poses problems to their West Yorkshire hosts, then Barnsley – and Duff – will claim a moral victory of sorts as the Oakwell outfit strive to build blocks after last season’s shattering relegation.

Duff, whose side will be backed by around 3,000 fans tonight, said: “We are taking a lot and there needs to be this trust built between the group and the supporters. At the minute, everyone is still working each other out again. It’s going to take time.

“You talk about building trust and I am not sure supporters have had many great days in the last 12 months and even here (at Oakwell) before as there was no-one here.

“There was no-one here to enjoy it and this is an opportunity to put three or four thousand Barnsley fans together in a partisan atmosphere in a local derby and then we will see what happens.

“For the supporters and players, it is a free hit, but there’s an expectancy within it. Not necessarily to win the game, but not just turn up and roll over.

“Because if we do, it will be a long night and then you won’t enjoy it and you will remember it for all the wrong reasons.

“Let’s go there and be positive, try and put a stamp down and see where it takes us.”

With Barnsley afforded a turnaround of less than 72 hours before visiting League One leaders Ipswich Town on Saturday, Duff could hand opportunities to some squad players to mark his card for league selection by way of strong performances.

For the club’s young players in particular, Duff is adamant that a chance to show their wares at a Premier League venue is something that should not be passed up and is one that could be key in terms of their development.

Duff, who is likely to be without Nicky Cadden again, with Herbie Kane and Michal Helik still out, commented: “Hopefully, we can give a good performance. If we get a result, great.

“But we are looking for performances and experience and exposure for young players. They will be better for just playing the game, but we are not going there just to make the numbers up.

“With some of the ones who haven’t played as much, there’s a bank of trust, particularly with the younger ones, that you need to earn from a manager.

“We have had conversations with a couple of younger ones that they might need to do more in training. But if they do get a chance, it’s an opportunity to say ‘I’m ready and available’. Which is what we are looking for every day in training anyway.

“Ultimately, these are the games you want to play in. For as much as you want to put your hand up to me, go and enjoy it and express yourselves.

“Going away to a Premier League ground which will be full doesn’t come around all the time as we’re ultimately in League One.

“Don’t pass up the opportunity as if you never get to the Premier League, you might only get four or five of these in your life.”

Leeds – who visit Brighton on Saturday – are likely to be much-changed this evening, but Duff believes it will not be at the dilution of any major quality.

He added: “Whatever team Leeds play, it will be a good team. The way Jesse has them playing, he’s got them back to what he’s always done in terms of high-energy, pressing really high up the pitch – very similar to what’s gone on here in previous years. He has come out of the ‘Red Bull’ model.

“You watch the game on Sunday and every time there was a square pass, there were three or four players pressing the life out of good Chelsea players. We will have to be ‘at it’ and it will be a learning curve for a few.”

Last six games: Leeds United LDWWDW; Barnsley LWWLWL.

Referee: J Brooks (Leics).