Evans missed the Foxes’ 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace due to a calf issue and is expected to remain out against the Whites.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful over his fitness for this weekend’s fixture against Wolves while Caglar Soyuncu has struggled with a knee problem since returning from international duty with Turkey.

“Jonny won’t make the game,” said Rodgers.

“We’ll see how he is for the weekend. Cags, he’s got an issue with his knee, we have to assess that.

"He’s had it since he came back from international duty, he has had a scan done on that, so we have to wait for the result.

"He hasn’t been quite where he wants to be in terms of his fitness, and we think he’ll miss the game as well.”

Leicester will also be without the suspended James Maddison while the trio of Wilfred Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are still recovering from their injury problems.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Brendan Rodgers, manager of Leicester City, looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Maddison is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season as he was yellow carded late in the game against Palace for simulation.

“He is clearly an outstanding player, but our team is based around the collective," said Brendan Rodgers.

"He is disappointed he can’t come in and help the team, but there is a space for someone there to come in and show their quality.”

Rodgers is expecting a difficult evening for his side on Thursday. Leeds and Leicester have won three games in 19 matches combined this campaign, with the Whites four points ahead of the Foxes, who sit second from bottom.

“There is a lot to like about them, the players they’ve brought in and their profile. They play with intensity and pressure and they can make it really difficult for you,” said Rodgers of Leeds.