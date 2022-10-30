The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level.

Illan Meslier made a string of brilliant saves to keep Leeds level before Summerville popped up with the winner. Here are the ratings from Anfield.

Illan Meslier: 10 – Made some magnificent saves to keep Leeds level while producing a handful of very good stops. Always alert and those interventions proved invaluable as Summerville popped up with the winner.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United at Anfield on October 29, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Rasmus Kristensen: 7 – Struggled against Andrew Robertson’s constant runs down the left wing but did make a vital challenge in the first half to stop Salah having a free run at goal.

Pascal Struijk: 7 – Made a vital clearance off the line in the first minute of the game. An early goal would have been the last thing needed for a Leeds side struggling to produce results.

Robin Koch: 7 – With the game level, produced a vital block. Was isolated at times against Salah and Nunez but did a good job of minimising the danger.

Liam Cooper: 8 – Made a mess of a clearance that presented Liverpool with a strong chance but he also produced a number of key interceptions and blocks. Aggressive as Leeds had to defend plenty.

Tyler Adams: 9 – His return proved vital for Leeds at Anfield. Made all the difference and didn’t allow Liverpool’s midfield much time to think. Was absolutely everywhere.

Marc Roca: 5 – Was a bit of a passenger. Outshone by Adams.

Jack Harrison (72): 6 – Had a good chance in the first half to restore Leeds’ advantage but was denied by Alisson. Should have done better on a counter-attack with Aaronson in support against one defender.

Brenden Aaronson: 7 – Helped Leeds get out of a few holes as he beat the Liverpool press with some impressive dribbling as well as some brilliant passes.

Crysenico Summerville (90): 8 – It was not an easy chance for him as he kept his cool to poke past Alisson in front of the jubilant Leeds support.

Rodrigo (52): 7 – Scored the opener as he pounced on a Liverpool error. The goal give him and those behind him a lot of belief as he pressed well from the front.

Substitutes

Patrick Bamford (52): 6 – Feels like he is still finding his feet after so many injury problems. Had a great chance in the last 10 minutes but could not bring the ball under control.

Willy Gnonto (72): 7 – An impressive debut. Spent much of his time defending but when he was needed at the other end, he worked the ball into the box for Summerville’s winner.