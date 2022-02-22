Leeds may have taken just one point from their last four matches and have been drawn into the fight for survival as they are now just five points above the relegation zone, but Klopp is under no illusions over how difficult his side’s task will be tomorrow.

Earlier this month, Leeds came from 3-1 down to claim a point after a 3-3 draw at Aston Villa and while they were beaten 4-2 at home by Manchester United, Leeds gave their rivals a major scare in the driving rain at Elland Road.

They hit back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 within one frenetic minute before United pulled away, and Klopp is well aware of what Leeds are capable of after their last visit to Anfield ended in a 4-3 defeat on the opening day of the 2020-21 campaign.

EXCITING: Leeds United's Adam Forshaw celebrates Raphinha's goal against Manchester United on Sunday Picture: Simon Hulme.

“Leeds are very brave and exciting offensively,” said Klopp. “Defensively you can cause them problems but it’s difficult because of the man marking all over the pitch, if you’re not really in the game then they will eat you.

“They are missing a few decisive players: Patrick Bamford, (Kalvin) Phillips and (Liam) Cooper is pretty much their spine, and I know how much this can hurt you as a team if you lose these very decisive players.

“But they never give up. We really have to make sure we are 100 per cent spot on. If we are not ready for a fight, we will suffer.”

Klopp confirmed Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota will be absent for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa’s side because of injury and the forward pair face a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Picture: Martin Rickett/PA