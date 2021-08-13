Liverpool look to hijack Leeds United chase for £40m EPL star, Player wants Elland Road move

The Argentine revealed on Thursday that new signing Junior Firpo was available for consideration, but Diego Llorente is not yet fit.

"Firpo is available, Llorente isn't," said the Argentine.

"[On Llorente] it is subject to his evolution but it will be one or two weeks more."

Leeds' other injury doubts included youngsters Jamie Shackleton, who picked up a concussion in a pre-season defeat at Ajax, and Under 23s striker Joe Gelhardt who came off injured in the friendly against Guiseley. But Bielsa says Shackleton has overcome the problem in time for the campaign kick-off, as he continues to develop into a more and more important player for the Whites.

"[Shackleton] has recovered, he's well and he's available," said Bielsa.

"Shackleton can play as a full-back or an interior midfielder and a year on he increases his hierarchy in the group."

Adam Forshaw has managed to feature in a number of the summer friendlies as he works his way back from hip surgery and complications that have kept him out since September 2019, but Bielsa is still considering his full comeback as an on-going process.

"Forshaw hasn't played for two years and up to now he has played 60 minutes without any problems but we consider the process for his definitive recovery a longer one even if he is available and useful in the immediacy," he said.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Gunners consider Woodman swoop Arsenal are eyeing up a summer swoop for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. (The Chronicle) (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo

2. Kent details revealed Leeds United are not willing to pay £20million up front to sign Rangers star Ryan Kent, but could aim for an “incentivised” deal to sign him. (The Athletic) (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Welsh Buy photo

3. Fulgini price revealed Ligue 1 side Angers insist Crystal Palace and Newcastle United target Angelo Fulgini won’t leave for less than £13 million this summer. (Ouest France) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON Buy photo

4. Martin wants Grimes to stay Swansea City boss Russell Martin says that he ‘wants’ Matt Grimes to stay this summer. The midfielder has been linked with Brighton, Fulham and Watford. (BBC Sport) (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo