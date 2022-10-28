The Reds have endured an inconsistent start to the Premier League campaign to put them 12 points behind league leaders Arsenal after 11 games. Last weekend, they were beaten 1-0 by the division's bottom club Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Leeds have not won in eight league outings, since a memorable 3-0 victory against Chelsea at Elland Road in August. That has only served to increase the pressure on head coach Marsch, who said in his pre-match press conference this week that he was "sick of losing." Despite United's recent struggles, Klopp is not expecting things to come easy for his side at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch faced Klopp at Anfield with Red Bull Salzburg in 2019, as the Austrian club came from 3-0 down after half time to draw level before losing the Champions League contest 4-3. Klopp is a fan of the way that Leeds play and expects a challenging evening, with both clubs desperate for a win.

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - DECEMBER 10, 2019: Jurgen Klopp Manager of Liverpool with Jesse Marsch Manager of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"Leeds are super lively, super aggressive. It is a lot of midfield press, they make spaces really small, going for counter attacks. They have a lot of really talented players," said the Liverpool manager when asked if he could afford to look beyond how the Premier League title race might play out after the World Cup in Qatar.

"Bamford is back. [Jack] Harrison and [Brenden] Aaronson have speed, desire - they are real machines. I'm not sure [Tyler] Adams can play but he if can play, he is another hard worker in midfield.

"There is a lot to like about this team, to be honest. And they have no real result in the last six to seven games. I heard Jesse Marsch saying he was sick of losing. We saw his half time talk when he was at Salzburg, so in the dressing room he is lively. He will set them on fire.

"When that is our opponent, how could I think about the time after the World Cup? We have to think about this game and nothing else."

Leeds’ winless run reached eight games following their 3-2 loss to Fulham last weekend. That result saw them drop into the relegation places but having watched the Whites’ last three league fixtures, Klopp feels they have not got the rewards their performances deserved.

He added: "I saw the last three games and I have to say there's a massive difference between the results they got and the performance they put in. Massive.