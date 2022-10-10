Liverpool suffer injury blow that rules star man out of Leeds United Premier League clash later this month

The Colombian international sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Diaz, who joined the club from Porto in January, underwent a scan on Monday and although he does not require surgery he is expected to be out until the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day after a mid-season break for the World Cup.

The loss to Arsenal left Liverpool with just two wins from their opening eight games. They also lost Trent Alexander Arnold to injury during the entertaining clash in North London.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Luis Diaz of Liverpool is substituted off during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“He (Alexander-Arnold) is injured unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn’t look good for both,” manager Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday.

“That is the icing on the cake.”