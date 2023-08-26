Look past Leeds United's results and Daniel Farke could be Yorkshire's manager of the month

IF Ipswich Town win at home to Leeds United on Saturday, it is likely Kieran McKenna will be named August's Championship manager of the month. Only a real curmudgeon or a Norwich City fan could begrudge him it.

The newly-promoted Tractor Boys are, as Daniel Farke puts it, "the team of the moment".

But Farke is making a very different case as Yorkshire's manager of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results say otherwise. The only win has come against League One Shrewsbury Town in the League Cup and there are just two matches left – at Ipswich, then League Two Salford City– to polish that.

But in an era where most who pick football teams have the job title "coach", Farke has really had to earn his corn as a manager.

The final whistle does not blow on it until Friday, but Leeds' best result could be keeping Willy Gnonto.

Days ago it looked doubtful. In the face of sustained Everton interest the Whites insisted they would not sell their 19-year-old forward but would pragmatism kick in late on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, after three games of self-imposed exile from the team and Farke-imposed exile from training, it appears Gnonto has seen the error of his ways.

PRINCIPLES: Daniel Farke has stuck to his guns at Leeds United

If he stays, it will be huge.

It is not just because Gnonto, who already has 11 Italy caps, should make hay in the Championship, more the message it sends.

"You have to make sure that you are not blackmailed as a club," said Farke in Thursday's impressive pre-match press conference.

"Even if you let a quality player play for one year in the under-21s it's worth it to send a message to the players but also the outside world that no one plays games with Leeds United."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke has demonstrated he is no soft touch, and his board have so far shown backbone in the face of millions of pounds of temptation.

Luis Sinisterra has also been prodigal sonned but Farke stressed a "legal dispute" makes his a very different case. He was more equivocal about whether he will stay.

But it shows the value of something most of us – maybe even the Leeds board – had not considered when he was given the job in July.

Then, everyone saw the value of Farke's experience as a two-time Championship-winner at Norwich but perhaps as vital will be his practice at handling relegation fallouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No domestic football divisions are as financial far apart as England's first and second tiers, so Farke has seen these problems before.

In August 2021 it was Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell itching to get back to the Premier League but Farke faced them down too, and got two players key to Norwich's title success out of it.

"Experience is always important," reflects the German.

"I think I was quite a calm person when I was younger but it could have been that in my first years as a coach I would have panicked a little bit at such a situation.

"But with experience I've learnt this is quite normal after relegation. There is always a way to find a good solution if you behave really predictably but also are unbelievably strict and clear in your messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emi and Todd were both brilliant lads and brilliant footballers but sometimes you have to show some steel and resilience and educate the players but it's always good to give a second chance.

"It paid off at Norwich because Emi and Todd were crucial and brilliant in our run for promotion.

"It doesn't mean it's always a guarantee that it works in exactly the same way but I'm quite sure that as a club you always have to show steel, resilience and leadership.

"To have the experience that these decisions can be successful helps."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, Farke claims what he inherited at Elland Road was on another level. The Gnonto and Sinisterra issues are only part of it, with an exodus of loan players via relegation release clauses too.

"I've experienced a lot but some of our special situations were pretty unique,” he says.

"When I spoke in the last press conference we were probably the only club in western Europe who had such a situation but sometimes it helps if you take it with a smile, at least the things you can't change.

"As a club we have learnt our lessons.

"In the beginning you want to come into a good run and create some confidence but you can't choose (when these things happen).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes there are other topics and issues laid out later on. It will be problem after problem.

"I could have done without it and for an easier start but I'm not complaining too much, I take it like it is."