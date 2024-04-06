Low Leeds United player ratings as they suffer first league defeat of 2024 at Coventry City

Mark Robins’ side are a quality team chasing the Championship play-offs and in the FA Cup semi-finals but the Whites were far from their best, for the third time in a row since they returned from March’s international break and were twice punished on the counter-attack.

Illan Meslier – lacked authority at the corner Coventry opened the scoring from, despite saves either side of it 6

Archie Gray – struggled a bit at right-back, and was moved into central midfield for the second half 6

Joe Rodon – generally defended well but one of those caught out for the second goal 6

Ethan Ampadu – a bizarre incident when he and Ellis Simms grappled with one another showed the classy defender was not his usual composed self 6

Junior Firpo – Haji Wright gave him some headaches in the first half 5

Ilia Gruev – Leeds would have been glad to have him back but in hindsight it looked like he was rushed before he was ready, and he came off early in the second half 5

ON POINT: But Joel Piroe's goal was the exception to the rule from the Leeds United substitute

Glen Kamara – poor performance from the midfielder, who was sacrificed at the interval 4

Dan James – too many crosses cut out in a disappointing showing from the winger 5

Georginio Rutter – gave the ball away too often in the first half in particular 5

Crysencio Summerville – had an effort which may or may not have sneaked in the far post brilliantly headed away by Jake Bidwell 6

Patrick Bamford – a frustrating presence leading the line, he ought to have put a Firpo cross away in the first half 4

Substitutes:

Connor Roberts (for Kamara, HT) – added something at right-back 6

Joel Piroe (for Gruev, 66) – finished his goal really well but ought to have added to it, most notably with a stoppage-time effort straight at Brad Collins 6

Mateo Joseph (for Bamford, 66) – linked well with Piroe but unable to find a goal 6

Willy Gnonto (for James, 84) – N/A