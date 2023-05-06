Low Leeds United player ratings tell real story of 2-1 defeat at Manchester City

In the first half Manchester City were just too good for the visitors, but even when they eased up in the second, Leeds continued to be disappointing, so they will be relieved to head back over the Pennines with only a one-goal hit to their goal difference after a 2-1 defeat.

Joel Robles – some iffy moments on his Premier League debut for Leeds but also made a good save from Erling Haaland, and Allardyce claimed he got a touch on the penalty 6

Luke Ayling – kept Phil Foden reasonably quiet 6

Rasmus Kristensen – did a decent job out of position as one of two centre-backs 6

Max Wober – threw himself in the way of shots 7

Junior Firpo – defended very narrowly – no doubt under instruction – and allowed Riyad Mahrez too much space 4

Willy Gnonto – extremely quiet on the right wing 5

PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT: Joel Robles, playing league football for Leeds for the first time, is challenged by Erling Haaland of Manchester City

Weston McKennie – his highlights were long throw-ins rather than anything with his feet

Adam Forshaw – got about energetically but poor in possession 6

Marc Roca – just does not look Premier League class 4

Jack Harrison – the left winger was unable to help Firpo out enough 5

Patrick Bamford – very isolated but the ball just did not stick with him 5

Substitutes:

Rodrigo (for Gnonto, 58) – transformed the mood of the game with a well-taken goal

Sam Greenwood (for Roca, 58) – poor in possession, like most Leeds midfielders 5

Crysencio Summerville (for Harrison, 65) – hard to remember what he did 4

Pascal Struijk (for Forshaw, 80) – too late getting across and conceded a penalty 3

Brenden Aaronson (for Bamford, 80) – N/A