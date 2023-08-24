Luis Sinisterra's Leeds United return headlines positive bulletin ahead of Ipswich Town trip
Luis Sinisterra has joined Willy Gnonto in returning to training and making himself available for the Portman Road game after both asked not to appear in recent matches.
And on top of that, the injury situation is improving too, after two matches without being able to name a full substitute's bench.
"SInisterra is back in the squad, back available, and Leo Hjelde affter his conscussion, and Willy back," said Farke. "So it's a slightly improved situation ciompared to last week.
"There are a few concerns over Dan James' adductors, we hope it's not too bad.
"There was a light injury with Joe Gelhardt in the last game with his shoulder but he's trained the whole week so it shouldn't be a problem."
Leeds are also working hard to bring in reinforcements from outside and although they are not thought to have agreed a fee with Swansea City for striker Joel Piroe as reported in some quarters, he is thought to be one of the players they have bids in for, along with Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri.