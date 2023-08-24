Luis Sinisterra's Leeds United return headlines positive bulletin ahead of Ipswich Town trip

Daniel Farke was able to deliver a much more positive bulletin ahead of Leeds United's Championship trip to Ipswich Town.

Luis Sinisterra has joined Willy Gnonto in returning to training and making himself available for the Portman Road game after both asked not to appear in recent matches.

And on top of that, the injury situation is improving too, after two matches without being able to name a full substitute's bench.

"SInisterra is back in the squad, back available, and Leo Hjelde affter his conscussion, and Willy back," said Farke. "So it's a slightly improved situation ciompared to last week.

OPTIMISM: Daniel Farke

"There are a few concerns over Dan James' adductors, we hope it's not too bad.

"There was a light injury with Joe Gelhardt in the last game with his shoulder but he's trained the whole week so it shouldn't be a problem."