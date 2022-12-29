Man City's Erling Haaland opens up on classy Elland Road gesture as he makes Leeds United stance clear

Erling Haaland’s muted celebrations following his brace against Leeds United were always in the plan for the Norwegian striker, he has revealed.

The Man City star said after the 3-1 win at Elland Road that he had decided to not celebrate any potential goals due to his “upmost respect” for Leeds. The former Borussia Dortmund man was born in Leeds while his father Alfie played for the Whites.

He moved to Norway with his parents aged three before pursuing an international career with the Scandinavian nation. The 22-year-old moved to the Premier League in the summer as he joined Man City.

He has broke several records despite the season not even reaching the half-way point and reached another landmark in West Yorkshire. His two goals meant he became the quickest player to 20 Premier League goals, as he reached the milestone in just 14 games.

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland (R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (L) during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on December 28, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to Norwegian media, Haaland said after the game: “I’m born in here, in Leeds. I have the upmost respect for the club. I had planned it beforehand not to celebrate goals.”

City boss Pep Guardiola claimed Haaland is still not back to his best after injury despite his contribution against Leeds. Rodri had given City the lead in first-half stoppage time before Haaland’s second-half efforts and despite Pascal Struijk’s late header for Leeds, the result was never in doubt.

Norway striker Haaland has now scored 26 goals in 20 appearances for City in all competitions since his summer switch from Dortmund.

Guardiola, whose side moved back up to second and closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points, said: “He misses chances, but the numbers are exceptional. He’s an incredible threat for us and always in the right position the right time, really good.

Former Norwegian professional footballer Alfie Haaland on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on December 28, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)