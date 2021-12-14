Manchester City 7 Leeds United 0 - player ratings

WASTEFUL: Leeds United defender Diego Llorente reels after conceding another goal to Manchester City

Leeds were poor in every department of a performance their coach Marcelo Bielsa viewed as the worst of his tenure. So you will not be too surprised if the marks for their players are on the low side...

Jamie Shackleton – did his best to shackle Jack Grealish when the England man floated but succumbed to a nasty-looking calf injury 6

Luke Ayling – could not cope in the absence of an opposition centre-forward 5

Diego Llorente – gave the ball away far too often 4

Junior Firpo – picked up a suspension-earning booking and was substituted in another difficult night for the Brazilian 3

Stuart Dallas – had a shot touched against the post at 4-0 6

Adam Forshaw – no lack of effort but like the rest of his team, he could not get near the home players 5

Raphinha – sloppily gave the ball away for what should have been the fifth goal, ineffective throughout 5

Tyler Roberts – ineffective in the hole of a 4-2-3-1 5

Jack Harrison – looked unsure of himself when he had the chance to shoot or cross 4

Dan James – another game to make you think he might not be a lone centre-forward but it must be difficult when you do not see the ball 5

Substitutes:

Mateusz Klich (for Shackleton, 38) – did nothing to stiffen the midfield 5

Joe Gelhardt (for James, 46) – showed some fight at least but the battle was already lost 6

Cody Drameh (for Firpo, 73) – came on at right-back 5