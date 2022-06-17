The 25-year-old Spaniard will join the club on July 1 having completed a medical and agreeing terms with Leeds. He has reportedly joined for a fee of £10.3m plus add-ons.
It represents United's third signing of the close season following on from the purchases of Red Bull Salzburg pair Rasmus Kristensen and Brendon Aaronson and takes their spending to around the £43m mark.
Roca began his career with RCD Espanyol, breaking through from the youth system into the first team at the RCDE Stadium.
He has played for Spain at under-19s and under-21 level and helped his nation win the European U21 Championship finals in 2019. - netting a goal in the semi-final against France.
The schemer made his debut for Espanyol in August 2016 in the 2-2 La Liga draw with Malaga and went onto establish himself in the side.
In his time in Catalonia, he made 121 appearances before heading to Munich on a five-year-deal in October 2020.
During his time in Germany, Bayern won the Bundesliga twice and the FIFA Club World Cup.