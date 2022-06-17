The 25-year-old Spaniard will join the club on July 1 having completed a medical and agreeing terms with Leeds. He has reportedly joined for a fee of £10.3m plus add-ons.

It represents United's third signing of the close season following on from the purchases of Red Bull Salzburg pair Rasmus Kristensen and Brendon Aaronson and takes their spending to around the £43m mark.

Roca began his career with RCD Espanyol, breaking through from the youth system into the first team at the RCDE Stadium.

New Leeds United signing Marc Roca, pictured with director of football Victor Orta. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

He has played for Spain at under-19s and under-21 level and helped his nation win the European U21 Championship finals in 2019. - netting a goal in the semi-final against France.

The schemer made his debut for Espanyol in August 2016 in the 2-2 La Liga draw with Malaga and went onto establish himself in the side.

In his time in Catalonia, he made 121 appearances before heading to Munich on a five-year-deal in October 2020.