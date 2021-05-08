Marcelo Bielsa assesses Leeds United's win over Tottenham Hotspur as one of their best since returning to the Premier League

VICTORY: Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds were deserved winners against the 2019 Champions League finalists, as goals from Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford put them 2-1 up at half time before substitute Rodrigo struck late on to seal a fine win.

Son Heung-Min scored Spurs' only goal of the game as their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League were dealt a significant blow.

For Leeds, it means they will finish the season unbeaten against the so-called 'big six' while it was their first win at Elland Road against the sides currently in the top half of the table.

"Considering the fortitude of the opponent and the way we attacked and defended, and the possibilities of playing on even terms, it's one of the best of the season," assessed Bielsa.

He added: "Every time a professional football team plays, they are obliged to give a performance to those watching and follow them. They are obliged to give their best version possible. We will try for this."

The Whites were unchanged from last week's disappointing defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion while Liam Cooper didn't make the squad due to injury.

Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha returned to the matchday squad and both appeared from the bench with the latter teeing up Rodrigo for his match-sealing goal.

Explaining his team selection, Bielsa said: "In the last match, the performance was unexpected for us. The level of production did not correspond to the level of the players. I thought it was considered to maintain the same 11 players.

"Raphinha hadn't played in a while and Phillips only returned to training prior to the game."