Marcelo Bielsa hopes Ezgjan Alioski can remain a Leeds United player next season

The 29-year-old has been a key figure this season, featuring in all but two of the Whites' 34 Premier League games so far, usually out of position at left-back.

But he is out of contract at the end of next month although he is in talks with the club about a new deal. Coach Bielsa hopes an agreement can be reached.

"I'm not clear what decision Alioski's going to take," stressed the Argentinian. "The negotiations are about offers and demands, it's a natural process.

CONTRACT TALKS: Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski

"They are private negotiations between the club and the player and in no way should my opinion impact on what's going to happen with Alioski.

"If Alioski continues with us, I will be satisfied but the conditions that will allow that or not will be decided by Alioski and the club. Any option Alioski takes will be a legitimate one. It's natural the club will do what they have to do.

"What I can say is if Alioski and the club decide to continue their relationship I will be in favour of this decision."

Bielsa even broke into English to make clear his role in the process was to tell the club whether he thought it was "good or bad in relation to the idea of Alioski" staying next season.

"I've already said it's good," he said as the conversation reverted back to the translator.

"After that it's natural the club evaluates what their position dictates and that Alioski evaluates his personal position.

"The way in which an agreement is obtained or not has many variables from the club on one side and Alioski on the other. I don't know what those variables are and I try not to influence someone's decision."